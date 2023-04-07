By Anna Ellis • 07 April 2023 • 16:47
International artist Brigitte Blansaer "Bage" exhibits in Mojacar. Image: Mojacar Town Hall
Bage was born in Ghent and graduated from the art academies of Hasselt and Tongeren.
She has had numerous exhibitions in Belgium, participating in the opening of the cultural season in Bree as well as in the Dutch Painting of the Year.
Her work is wrapped in feminine spirituality and power in form and colour, combining her inspiration with the entry into the age of Aquarius, which according to experts will bring with it a new awareness of the human being, cooperation and help for each other, peace and love for our planet and nature.
Briggite Blansaer explains that she wants to convey her soul and her spirituality through her paintings. When she works, she meditates and expresses her feelings.
At the moment she lives in Turre where she has her studio and paints.
The exhibition can be visited free of charge from Tuesday to Sunday from 11:00.AM until 2:00.PM.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.