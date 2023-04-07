By Anna Ellis • 07 April 2023 • 16:47

International artist Brigitte Blansaer "Bage" exhibits in Mojacar. Image: Mojacar Town Hall

The exhibition can be visited at the Municipal Art Centre La Fuente until April 30.

Bage was born in Ghent and graduated from the art academies of Hasselt and Tongeren.

She has had numerous exhibitions in Belgium, participating in the opening of the cultural season in Bree as well as in the Dutch Painting of the Year.

Her work is wrapped in feminine spirituality and power in form and colour, combining her inspiration with the entry into the age of Aquarius, which according to experts will bring with it a new awareness of the human being, cooperation and help for each other, peace and love for our planet and nature.

Briggite Blansaer explains that she wants to convey her soul and her spirituality through her paintings. When she works, she meditates and expresses her feelings.

At the moment she lives in Turre where she has her studio and paints.

The exhibition can be visited free of charge from Tuesday to Sunday from 11:00.AM until 2:00.PM.

