Japan Crisis for bird flu burials

According to a report by NHK news on Tuesday Japan is finding it difficult to find land to bury the chickens which have been culled because of bird flu.

Avian flu is a natural infection among wild aquatic birds and once infected they can pass the virus on to other animals.

Over recent months Japan has been struggling with an unprecedented outbreak of bird flu and the local authorities and farms which normally kill and bury the birds are being held back by a land shortage.

This season alone more than 17 million chickens have been culled, the highest on record. It has also meant the price of eggs has soared. The price rise is due to both the outbreaks of avian flu and the rise in the cost of feed which has risen due to the war in Ukraine.

Rabobank’s senior analyst of animal protein, Nan-Dirk Mulder wrote “Prices globally are 2.5 times higher than the reference year of 2007 and have increased by more than 100% since this time last year.”

Rabobank also confirmed that egg prices reached a 10-year high of 235 yen ($1.8) last month. It also said “Prices in many other markets have reached historic highs as well, including in Thailand, the Philippines, Israel, New Zealand, Nigeria, Kenya, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.

“Countries like the United States and Japan have experienced price peaks, but it is expected that prices will remain high throughout 2023,” said Nan-Dirk Mulder. “In other markets, there will be some drop in prices, but not to pre-2021 levels, as lingering high input costs are keeping prices higher.

