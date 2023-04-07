Johnny Depp’s new film will open at the Cannes Film Festival

By Julia Cameron • 07 April 2023 • 12:15

Photo by jodiandbrett at Pixabay

Johnny Depp’s first film since his court case with Amber Heard will open at the Cannes Film Festival on the 16th of May.

The film called Jeanne Du Barry is a French language film starring Maiwenn Le Besco as a character who comes from poverty and ends up in the court of King Louis XV who is played by Johnny Depp.

It will be shown at its world premiere on the 16th of May at the Grand Theatre Lumiere and it will also have a cinematic release on the same day.

This is Johnny Depp’s first film since he played war photographer W Eugene Smith in the independent release, Minamata in 2020.

Although he won the legal battle against Amber Heard he lost work opportunities such as the role he played in Warner Bros Fantastic Beasts and as well as being dropped from the very successful Pirates of the Caribbean.

The court case against Amber Heard was brought about because of an article Heard wrote in the Washington Post in which she said she was the survivor of domestic abuse and accused Depp of being an abuser.

Since the end of the court case, which was in June 2022, he has made cameo appearances at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show and the MTV Video Awards. He also played Johnny Puff in an animated film Johnny Puff: Secret Mission.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Source: https://news.sky.com/story/johnny-depp-film-to-open-cannes-festival-his-first-since-amber-heard-court-case-12851065