Lung cancer risk for people who don’t smoke

Scientists from Europe, Asia and North America have participated in a new study to find out why non-smokers develop lung cancer.

The study points out a possible cause being the levels of 2.5 micra particles (PM 2.5) suspended in the polluted air.

The study looked at 33,000 non-smokers in the United Kingdom, South Korea, Taiwan and Canada who had mutations in the EGFR gene which is a marker of lung cancer in people who either only smoke occasionally or don’t smoke at all. The study has linked air pollution levels to the appearance of tumours on the lungs.

Oncologist Charles Swanton a researcher at London’s Francis Crick Institute who is also the main author of this study said:

“The study shows a new paradigm for how cancer appears:” Previously it was thought that mutations appeared because of cancerogenic agents in the environment which damaged DNA. But the new study is showing that particles in the air can cause cancer in healthy people who have a mutation predisposing them to cancer like EGFR.

The European Union confirms that ninety-six per cent of the urban population in Europe is exposed to levels of PM 2.5 particles above the World Health Organisation recommendations.

Swanton, whose findings were published in the magazine Nature went on to say:

“Air pollution kills eight million people every year around the world. Some of those are people who have never smoked but have the EGFR mutation”. In Europe, this is made up of fifteen per cent of patients, but in Asia, there is a steep rise to seventy-five per cent.

“It’s the first time that it’s been shown that a carcinogenic compound can lead to cancer without causing mutations. We think this is just the beginning. It’s very possible that the other nineteen known carcinogenic compounds generate tumours via similar mechanisms”, he went on to say.

