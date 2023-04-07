By Anna Ellis • 07 April 2023 • 9:34
Marbella Arena kicks off its new season with Danish rock band D-A-D. Image: Valdis Skudre / Shutterstock.com
With a career spanning more than 35 years, this band is one of Denmark’s most internationally successful rock groups that currently have more than 12 albums on the market.
Marbella Arena is located at Antigua Pl. de Toros, Av. Pilar Calvo, s/n, 29660 Marbella.
For more information or to book tickets, head to the website marbellaarena.com or call (+34) 952 63 22 00.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.