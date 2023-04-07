By Anna Ellis • 07 April 2023 • 9:34

Marbella Arena kicks off its new season with Danish rock band D-A-D. Image: Valdis Skudre / Shutterstock.com

The performance will take place on May 20 and will be the opportunity for rock lovers to see this legendary band in their only concert in Spain.

With a career spanning more than 35 years, this band is one of Denmark’s most internationally successful rock groups that currently have more than 12 albums on the market.

Marbella Arena is located at Antigua Pl. de Toros, Av. Pilar Calvo, s/n, 29660 Marbella.

For more information or to book tickets, head to the website marbellaarena.com or call (+34) 952 63 22 00.

