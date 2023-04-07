By Anna Ellis • 07 April 2023 • 13:42
Mijas: Second year betting on the Ruta del Sol Elite for women. Image: Ruta del Sol Elite
“Last year, in spite of the weather conditions, the level of women’s cycling was demonstrated.”
Enrique Gonzalez, from the organisers, Deporinter, said: “The event will be held from 31 May to 4 June with different stages in Andalucia.”
“We start in Jaen, then Granada, passing through Malaga and finishing in Cadiz.”
“We have 4 World Tour teams, like UAE, and the rest from different continental and continental Pro countries.”
Enrique added: “The media coverage will be represented by all the TV channels worldwide. We have live broadcasting on TVE and Canal Sur as well as Eurosport which broadcasts to 180 countries.”
“23 countries will be represented among the teams from Switzerland, France, Italy, Norway and Australia”, demonstrating the high level of the event.”
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
