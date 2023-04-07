‘MORONS’ in White House, Trump’s latest dig at Biden

By John Ensor • 07 April 2023 • 8:07

'Morons' clains Trump. Credit: Evan El-Amin/Shutterstock.com

IN his latest online rant, a furious Donald Trump has hit back at the review of Afghanistan led by President Biden’s administration team, which has blamed Trump for the chaos as the US left the country nearly two years ago, as reported by The Independent, Friday, April 7.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump’s media platform, the former president commented, ‘These Morons in the White House, who are systematically destroying our Country, headed up by the biggest Moron of them all, Hopeless Joe Biden have a new disinformation game they are playing – Blame “TRUMP” for their grossly incompetent SURRENDER in Afghanistan.’

Mr Trump has become the first current or former US president to be ever charged with a crime, he previously described his arrest and arraignment as an ‘unbelievable experience’ and the ‘Best Day in History.’

On Wednesday night he wrote, “As much as I can enjoy a day like Tuesday, where the Radical Left Lunatics, Maniacs, and Perverts had me Indicted and ARRESTED for no reason whatsoever, there was no Crime, it was an unbelievable experience, perhaps the Best Day in History for somebody who had just suffered Unjustifiable Indictment!”.

Despite the bravado, he looked sombre on Tuesday as he pleaded not guilty to a total of 34 charges in Manhattan Criminal Court.

Since Mr Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday, Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing former president Donald Trump’s case, and his legal team have received “dozens” of threats after Mr Trump vocally criticised him.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg has also received threats since it was announced a grand jury would indict Mr Trump.

In amongst his criticism of the White House, Donald Trump also found time on Social Truth to comment on China yesterday, claiming that they were trying to displace the American dollar as the number one currency in the world, something he said was unthinkable during his term as president.

‘Unthinkable three years ago.

‘If this happens, and under Biden’s leadership it probably will, this would be the biggest defeat for our Country in its history.

‘We will be reduced to SECOND TIER STATUS. AMAZING. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!’

