Police arrest British man accused of human trafficking in Thailand’s ‘sex capital’ Pattaya

Police arrest British man in Thailand’s ‘sex capital’ Credit: pinholeimaging / Shutterstock.com.

POLICE in the city of Pattaya, Thailand, have arrested a British man and a Thai woman on suspicion of human trafficking, according to The Daily Mail, Friday April 7.

The ‘Flirt’ bar was raided by officers at around 9pm on April 5, in the infamous Soi 6 road area, which is packed with dozens of sex bars.

Video evidence shows many young women being loaded into a police vehicle before being taken for questioning at the local station.

The British national has been identified as William Reece and a local woman as Jaranya Deeppair, 31, both suspects have been held by local police. Reece was seen handcuffed as he was escorted away.

According to investigating officers, arrest warrants had been issued on April 4 against the British man.

The human trafficking charges concern young women being moved from the poor rural northeast area of Thailand, to become slaves in the sex industry, where they receive around 1,500 Baht (£35 GBP) for sex.

Police Superintendent Colonel Thanapong Phothi said, ‘We made the arrest to build confidence in Pattaya’s image among tourists. We have invited the store’s employees to give their statements at the station.’

The suspects remain in police custody as further legal proceedings get underway.

The ‘Flirt’ bar is reportedly owned by ‘Nightwish Group’, which is believed to be run by a British expatriate.

For years Bangkok’s military authorities have tried to clean up Pattaya, which has been nicknamed the ‘sex capital’ of the world, and turn the region into an area that will appeal to more family-oriented tourists from China, India and Russia.

Efforts by the authorities have so far proved ineffective, as deep-seated corruption allows the 24-hour sex industry to continue.

Figures show that before the pandemic, Thailand’s sex industry accounted for 21 per cent of its annual GDP, amounting to 1.8 trillion baht (over £42 billion).

