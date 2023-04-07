Police in Northern Ireland prepare for possible terrorist attacks on Easter Monday

By Julia Cameron • 07 April 2023 • 7:38

Photos by lensfield at Shutterstock

Police in Northern Ireland revealed they have “strong” intelligence that there will be terrorist attacks against them on Easter Monday.

Chief Constable, Simon Byrne of the Police Service4 of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said that although he hadn’t used this strategy for years, he was now moving officers to frontline duties to defend themselves against potential threats.

He said this action was due to the “exceptional circumstances” going forward to Easter weekend.

It will see some officers working over 12-hour shifts while others who aren’t in frontline roles will be moved in as support in order to try and prevent terrorist attacks. This situation will stay in place for around 10 days and then it will be reconsidered.

The Irish deputy prime minister, Michael Martin said the threats were “criminality in its worst form.”

US President Joe Biden is due to arrive in Belfast on Tuesday. The focus of his trip is the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement which is on Easter Monday. He is set to visit Dublin, Co Louth, and Co Mayo during his trip.

Recently the terrorism threat was raised in Northern Ireland to severe. A severe terrorist threat means there is a strong likelihood of attack. The threat was raised to severe after John Caldwell, a senior detective was shot in Co Tyrone.

On Easter Monday, dissident Republicans honour the 1916 anniversary of the Easter Rising rebellion against British rule and a parade is due to take place in Londonderry to mark the occasion.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said, “We will be prepared for all eventualities on Monday.”

