Possible new planet found with magnetic field

Astronomers have found a planet with what they believe are Earth-like qualities.

One of the most important qualities of a planet we humans can inhabit is water, but there is something else. We also need the planet to have a magnetic field as it is vital in the protection of the atmosphere.

The sun regularly blasts out high-energy particles and plasma and the magnetic field prevents it from damaging the planet.

The planet that’s recently been found is thought to have a magnetic field, although confirming this is difficult because magnetic fields are invisible. However, Jackie Villadsen, an astronomer at US Bucknell University said:

“This research shows not only that this particular rocky exoplanet likely has a magnetic field but provides a promising method to find out more.”

The rocky planet that’s been found is named YZ Ceti b. It’s an orbiting star and it’s around 12 lightyears away from Earth.

Researchers think there is a magnetic field because radio waves have been detected and it is thought this comes from the interaction between the magnetic field and the orbiting star.

Sebastian Pineda, an astrophysicist at the University of Colorado confirmed that a magnetic field can mean life or death for a planet’s atmosphere because “it prevents the atmosphere from being worn away over time by particles spewed from its star.”

