Retailers missed out on £25.5m in potential profit in March

The news comes as strong demand helps fuel unseasonable used car price growth.

According to the latest data from Auto Trader UK, the first quarter of 2023 closed on a high, with strong growth recorded in demand, sales, and used car retail prices.

In fact, Auto Trader’s Retail Price Index shows that used car price growth accelerated in March, following 10 months of softening, fuelled, in part, by exceptionally strong levels of consumer demand, as highlighted by the record 82.5 million visits to Auto Trader’s marketplace last month.

Despite the strength of the used car market, however, retailers missed out on nearly £25.5 million in potential profit in March by pricing their stock below their true market value.

Auto Trader’s data shows that nearly 7,700 of its circa 15,000 retailer partners advertised their cars below their current value, with each retailer leaving an average of £3,300 in potential profits on the table as a result.

Based on circa 900,000 pricing observations across the automotive retail market, the Retail Price Index found the average retail value of a used car was £17,712 in March, which on a like-for-like basis is up 2 per cent year-on-year.