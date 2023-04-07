Russia threatens the world with CATASTROPHIC food shortages

By John Ensor • 07 April 2023 • 17:03

Sergei Lavrov. Credit: Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock.com

TODAY, Friday April 7, Russia threatened to renege on their grain deal with Ukraine if obstacles to their exports stayed in place, according to Yahoo News.

The Ukraine grain deal, negotiated in July allows Ukraine, one of the world’s foremost grain producers, to export grain safely through the Black Sea.

Speaking at a press conference in Turkey’s capital, Ankara today, Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister, announced, ‘If there is no further progress in removing barriers to the export of Russian fertilisers and grain, we will think about whether this deal is necessary.’

The agreement was originally brokered between Turkey and the United Nations.

So far the deal has allowed 27 million tonnes of grain and agricultural products to be successfully exported.

Moscow has been complaining that its side of the agreement, promising the right to export fertiliser, is not being respected.

Turkey has acknowledged that Russia’s terms have not been fully met, and is lobbying for a 120-day extension to the agreement.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, ‘We value the continuation of the agreement which is also important in terms of reducing the global food crisis.’

While there are no sanctions on Russian exports of food and fertilisers, the problems are related to other sanctions: shipping, insurance companies, and banks.

Cavusoglu continued, ‘USA and England took some steps in terms of payment and insurance but we have to be fair, the problems continue.’

A Turkish official confided that Sergei Lavrov is due to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later today.

Turkey is a NATO member, and enjoys good relations with Russia and Ukraine, it has encouraged the two countries to resume peace talks.

Lavrov insisted that any Ukraine peace talks with Ukraine must focus on creating a ‘new world order.’

‘Any negotiation needs to be based on taking into account Russian interests, Russian concerns.

‘It should be about the principles on which the new world order will be based,’ reiterating that Russia rejects a ‘unipolar world order led by “one hegemon.”’

For many years Russia resisted the United States’ dominance over global affairs, and argues the Ukraine offensive is integral to that goal.

This week The Kremlin announced it had no choice but to continue its offensive in Ukraine, citing that there was no diplomatic solution.

Last year Turkey hosted talks between Russia and Ukraine and has called for the resumption of negotiations.

___________________________________________________________

