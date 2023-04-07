Sainsbury’s new beef mince packaging isn’t popular with some customers

By Julia Cameron • 07 April 2023 • 8:55

Photo by Marti Bug Catcher at Shutterstock

Sainsbury’s has recently introduced new packaging for their minced beef.

The product is now vacuum-packed which Sainsbury’s says will save “450 tonnes of plastic each year.”

The company have a goal of halving its use of plastic packaging in its own-brand products by 2025 and it says the new mince beef packs use 55 per cent less plastic.

According to Sainsbury’s website, the minced beef was vacuum-packed for freshness which is achieved by removing all the oxygen which “typically causes a product to eventually spoil.”

The packs are smaller which enables the company to make full use of fridge and freezer space, but the amount of mince is the same.

But the move has not gone down well with many customers. One said, “it feels very medical.” While another Twitter user wrote “The new packaging for your beef mince destroys the mince and squashes it to a mushy texture. It tastes horrible even my children noticed the difference.”

However, others took to Twitter to commend Sainsbury’s. One tweeter said “Well done to @sainsburys for leading the charge to reduce plastic packaging and carbon waste! Great to see a big retailer taking their carbon footprint seriously and trying new things! Keep going!”

Another Twitter user commented “All the problems in the world and some fellow Brits seem to be losing their minds about beef mince packaging designed to cut down plastic use. Honestly some people.”

Sainsbury’s reduced their plastic packaging by one per cent in 2019 and Richard Crampton, director of fresh food at Sainsbury’s said “We are always listening to feedback and can see lots of our customers are already getting used to the change.”

Source: https://news.sky.com/story/sainsburys-shoppers-criticise-vile-vacuum-packed-beef-mince-even-though-it-saves-on-plastic-12851060