By Anna Ellis • 07 April 2023 • 9:18

Top-notch table tennis donation. Image: Brian O'Reilly Table Tennis Club.

The Brian O’Reilly local table tennis club has very kindly donated €400 to the animal charity, Asoka Orihuela.

The cheque presentation took place on Friday, April 7, in the Social Centre, Calle Justo Antonio Quesada. 03177.

Asoka Orihuela currently has around 150+ dogs and 100+ cats.

It is a government-run facility but they pay for staff, a vet and the building only.

Funds for food, veterinary care, transporting animals etc still have to be raised. The shelter is desperate for funds as they have had an influx of sick and injured animals.

The charity is always looking for help. Whether you want to volunteer, help raise funds, adopt, or foster the Asoka Organisation would be truly grateful.

If you are able to donate, the charity is always looking for food, blankets and dog and cat wares.

For more information about the charity or to make contact, head to the website: protectoraoriolana.org or email asokaorihuela@gmail.com