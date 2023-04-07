By Chris King • 07 April 2023 • 20:03

Two young British sisters killed in gun attack on vehicle in Israel's West Bank

A gun attack on a vehicle in Israel’s West Bank resulted in the death of two young British sisters and the hospitalisation of their mother.

As revealed by a UK official, the two females killed during a shooting incident today, Friday, April 7, in Israel’s West Bank, were two British sisters. The girls were a 15-year-old and her older sister believed to have been in her twenties.

According to Oded Revivi, the mayor of the settlement where the family lived, their father was travelling behind them in another car when the attack happened. The sisters had been in a car with their mother, who was also injured as a result of the attack on their vehicle.

The Sky News Middle East correspondent Alistair Bunkell also tweeted: “ISRAEL: I’m told by British officials in Jerusalem that the two sisters killed by a Palestinian gunman in the West Bank today hold British nationality. Expecting a foreign office statement to follow shortly”.

ISRAEL: I’m told by British officials in Jerusalem that the two sisters killed by a Palestinian gunman in the West Bank today hold British nationality. Expecting a foreign office statement to follow shortly — Alistair Bunkall (@AliBunkallSKY) April 7, 2023

It is believed that their car was fired at and then rammed by another vehicle. The two girls reportedly died instantly while the mother was transferred by air ambulance to a hospital. She is reported to be in a ‘very critical condition’ in the medical facility.

“A shooting attack was carried out on a vehicle at the Hamra Junction. IDF (Israeli army) soldiers are searching the area”, said a spokesperson for Israel’s military, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

The incident is said to have occurred near the Hamra settlement about 30 miles north of the city of Jerusalem. A badly damaged white car can be seen at the side of the road in images taken by Sky News. It is thought that the family involved had left the UK and moved to the small settlement of Efrat near Bethlehem in 2005.

“In the midst of the holiday, a terrible attack at Hamra Junction in the Jordan Valley. Two sisters, pure souls, caught in a heinous and shocking murder. May their memory be blessed. I hug the father and the family in a painful and painful condolence hug. Together with the people of Israel I pray for the mother’s healing and good news”, tweeted Isaac Herzog, the Israeli President.

בעיצומו של החג, פיגוע נורא בצומת חמרה בבקעת הירדן. שתי אחיות, נשמות טהורות, שנקטפו ברצח נתעב ומזעזע. יהי זכרן ברוך. אני מחבק את האב והמשפחה בחיבוק תנחומים כואב ודואב. יחד עם העם בישראל אני מתפלל לרפואת האם ולבשורות טובות. — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) April 7, 2023

Oded Revivi, the mayor of Efrat responded: “Thank you, Mr President. Asking to multiply in prayer for a complete and speedy recovery of mother Leah Bat Tzipora”.

בני נוער יקרים

אתם מחממים את הלב ומחזקים את המשפחה שנמצאת כרגע ליד האם לאה בת ציפורה.

עכשיו צריך להרבות בתפילה pic.twitter.com/z9SqPRL73a — Oded Revivi עודד רביבי (@odedrevivi) April 7, 2023

A Hamas spokesman claimed that today’s incident was: ‘retaliation for the crimes committed by Israel in the West Bank and the Al-Aqsa mosque’, although no group has yet claimed responsibility for the atrocity. The tragedy comes after a huge escalation in fighting between Israel and Lebanon over the last few days.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.