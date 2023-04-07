Utility tokens take centre stage: Collateral Network (COLT), Quant (QNT), and Binance (BNB) at the forefront of the movement

By Guest Writer • 07 April 2023 • 11:55

Collateral Network (COLT), currently in its presale phase, is gaining attention for its potential to solve liquidity issues in the DeFi space with its decentralised physical asset-backed crowd-lending solution. Other utility tokens, such as Quant (QNT) and Binance (BNB), are also at the forefront of the movement, as investors increasingly turn towards tokens that offer more than just a store of value.

Alt Token Collateral Network (COLT) has been receiving high praise from the crypto community as it has been tipped for 3500% growth over the next quarter.

Collateral Network (COLT)

Collateral Network (COLT) is a decentralised crowd-lending platform built on Ethereum (ETH) that is revolutionising the way people can borrow capital.

Collateral Network (COLT) achieves this by tokenising a borrower’s physical assets and using them as collateral for loans. This unique approach to lending allows for fractionalized non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Collateral Network (COLT)’s Fractionalized NFTs enable loans to be divided into fractions, allowing for more investors to participate in the lending process. This creates a more diverse and decentralised lending ecosystem, enabling borrowers to access capital more easily, and investors to benefit from a diversified range of investment opportunities on Collateral Network (COLT).

Unlike traditional banks that require strict credit checks and lengthy waiting periods, Collateral Network (COLT) provides users with the ability to access capital quickly and efficiently.

The project has its own token, COLT, that allows investors and borrowers to claim benefits to operate in the platform, including staking rewards and lower fees for using the Collateral Network (COLT) marketplace.

Don’t miss out on this exclusive opportunity to buy COLT tokens at the entry price during phase 1 of the public presale! With prices expected to rise by 35x, now is the time to join the Collateral Network (COLT) movement.

Quant (QNT)

Quant (QNT) is a cryptocurrency project that aims to create an interconnected, blockchain-based network of distributed ledgers. Quant (QNT)’s approach to achieving this goal is through the development of the Quant (QNT) Overledger Network, a platform that acts as a bridge between different blockchains and legacy systems.

Quant (QNT)’s utility token, QNT, is used to pay for network access and transaction fees on the Quant (QNT) Overledger Network. As more businesses adopt Quant (QNT) to address interoperability issues, the demand for Quant (QNT) tokens rises, providing a robust defence against market declines.

This was demonstrated during the 2022 bear market when Quant (QNT) surged from $56 to over $190, even as other major cryptocurrencies struggled. Quant (QNT) has maintained its upward trajectory, with a 20% increase in value since the year’s beginning. Quant (QNT) looks on track to hit the $200 milestone during this bull run.

Binance (BNB)

The Binance (BNB) token is the native token of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance (BNB). The utility of the BNB token has grown significantly since its launch in 2017, and it now plays an integral role in the Binance (BNB) ecosystem.

One of the primary uses for BNB is to pay for transaction fees on the Binance (BNB) exchange, offering users a steep discount compared to using other cryptocurrencies. In addition, BNB can also be used for staking and voting in various governance decisions within the Binance (BNB) ecosystem.

Price-wise, Binance (BNB) has been one of the best performers over the past few years, having surged from $44 to $690 in early 2021. However, recent price action has seen Binance (BNB) retreat from those levels, with the token trading at around $314 currently.

With a market cap of $50 billion, analysts don’t see Binance (BNB) pulling off another 10x surge anytime soon, but there is still a chance to return to the $500 per token level if the market continues to rebound.

Find out more about the Collateral Network presale here:

Website: https://www.collateralnetwork.io/

Presale: https://app.collateralnetwork.io/register

Telegram: https://t.me/collateralnwk

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Collateralnwk

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido