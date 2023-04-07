Welcome to the new ‘BLACKPOOL ABROAD’ resort that welcomes Brit holidaymakers

By John Ensor • 07 April 2023 • 10:37

'Blackpool abroad.' Credit: Blue Planet Studio / shutterstock.com

While well-known UK getaway hot spots such as Lanzarote, Magaluf, and Amsterdam are trying hard to change their reputation for rowdy British holidaymakers, a new ‘Blackpool abroad’ resort in Bulgaria is actively welcoming UK visitors, and their money, according to The Sun, Friday, April 7

Nicknamed Blackpool abroad, Bulgaria’s Sunny Beach is fast becoming the go-to holiday destination for hordes of young British tourists where wild parties are the norm.

Another place is the Balkan ski resort Bankso, which is already a byword for cheap booze, parties and affordable ski trips.

Sunny Beach has been the cheapest resort in Europe for the past five years, attracting around 100,000 British tourists every year.

Typically, the cost of a pint is 80p, Viagra jellies are sold in bars, and for just £26 (€30) revellers can enjoy an all-you-can-drink night, which about the same cost as a hotel room. On the street, out-of-control partygoers can be seen inhaling laughing gas from balloons, while drunken tourists vomit on pavements.

Starting on Wednesday, April 12, Sunny Beach will be the subject of an E4 documentary series entitled ‘Emergency On Sunny Beach’, which will focus on local firefighters and medics doing their best to cope with the holidaymakers’ outrageous behaviour.

The E4 show will feature two twenty-year-olds, caretaker Demi and student Holly, two fun-seekers from Edinburgh. Viewers will see them take advantage of a fairground ride which is free, but only to women who go topless.

Holly turns to the camera and says, “It’s Blackpool but abroad.” While Demi’s face is covered in cuts and bruises after a drunken fall which also saw her lose half of her front tooth.

Owner of Club Viking, the biggest venue in town, Tsvetan Florov, 30, said “Sunny Beach is a resort of two extremes.

“You have beautiful nature and a stunning beach, but also places with criminals, drunk people, people on drugs.

“At night the central part of the resort goes through a change, the clubs open, it’s full of people with loose morals, a lot of drugs and booze. In my view the usual British tourist looks like this, fair skin, a bit chubby and wearing as little clothing as possible, always very loud and covered in tattoos.’

Each summer 40 police officers are drafted in to help keep things under control, the 5km-long beach is patrolled by 130 lifeguards, while the fire service experiences ten times as many incidences.

___________________________________________________________

