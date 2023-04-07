Why go to Spain when you can have the Costa del Sol in Kent

By John Ensor • 07 April 2023 • 15:47

Credit: Andrei Nekrassov/Shutterstock

Many British holidaymakers are choosing staycations this year rather than guaranteed sunny locations abroad. One particular pub in Kent has received great reviews, with some even comparing it to famous destinations in Spain, writes The Sun, Friday April 7.

What with the rising price of flights, the increasing day-to-day living costs in the UK, not to mention unpredictable strikes resulting in hassle and travel chaos, many people are now deciding to stay at home, rather than risk a trip abroad

For those staying in the UK but wanting an exotic Spanish Costa experience, there’s always Whitstable in Kent.

The Old Neptune is apparently the place to go. The online description says it’s an ‘intimate Victorian inn with period decor . . . pub-grub, plus live music.’

Situated on the beach, the Neppy as locals call it, patrons can order a nice cold pint, while gazing out to sea.

One visitor wrote on TripAdvisor ‘Table service on the beach patio, with a varied menu and a good selection of beers.

‘Went there specifically to try the local gin and stayed for lunch, the fish selection box. Ideal for a beachside lunch. Was just like being on the Costas.’

‘This is the best pub in England by my mark!’ Said another

While another commented, ‘We watched the sunset and it felt like we were away abroad!’

The Old Neptune’s website concludes, ‘The building has warped and twisted over the years owing to its old wooden foundations, however, the timber structure seems to accommodate this movement as can be seen in the window frames, the sloping floor and the countertop.’

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.