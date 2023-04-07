Woman pays £80 a month to keep 63-year-old Easter Egg cool

By Julia Cameron • 07 April 2023 • 8:27

Photo by anncapictures from Pixabay

Hillion, a great-grandmother and retired wildlife trust worker pays £80 a month to keep her 63-year-old Easter egg cool and in good condition.

She said, “I remember the day I was given it.”

“It was simply too pretty that I didn’t want to eat it”. I thought to myself “I’ll keep it until Whitsun”, but then I never ate it, so then I thought “Oh, I will keep it until Christmas, but then Christmas came and went.”

“It became a challenge after that to see how long I could hold out.”

Hillion now has two grown-up children, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild, but she has never given the Easter egg to anyone in her family. 63 years later the egg remains uneaten.

She said she was “quite impressed with my willpower because I have always loved chocolate. There was something special about the egg I wanted to keep it and after a while, it became too precious to eat.”

“To protect the egg from melting I paid for it to go into storage. It might seem silly, but I want to make sure it remains in perfect condition.” The Egg is currently stored in Warwickshire where Hillion used to live. She moved to Wales some years ago to be nearer to her family, but she says when she lived in Warwickshire she would go and visit the egg occasionally.

She continued “The sugar daffodils used to be bright yellow, but they are turning a bit brown but the egg is still intact and all of the chocolates and toffees are inside.”

“I couldn’t eat it now, even if I wanted to, but it has just become part of the family now and I will keep it forever.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Source: https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/weird-news/woman-keeps-unopened-easter-egg-29648641