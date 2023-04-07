Young woman who went into coma after pistachio milkshake allergy will remain in Valencia private clinic

By Chris King • 07 April 2023 • 18:02

Image of Virgen de los Lirios Hospital in Alicante. Credit: Google maps - Quique Blazquez Martinez

19-year-old Marta, who is in a coma after drinking a pistachio milkshake, has been granted a two-month extension by the Ministry of Health to stay in the private clinic in Valencia.

A 19-year-old girl who went into a coma after consuming a milkshake protein drink that contained pistachio – to which she is allergic – will remain in the private clinic in Valencia where she is currently staying. This was confirmed to Marta’s family today, Friday, April 7, by the Ministry of Health, according to sources of levante-emv.com.

Her stay in the clinic was due to expire on April 19, after which Marta would have been transferred to the Virgen de los Lirios de Alcoy Hospital in Alicante. Marta’s family had put in a request to the health authorities to extend her stay in Valencia after being upset with the original deadline offered by the regional health minister, Miguel Minguez.

The family had threatened to stage a demonstration outside the hospital next Friday 14 if the authorities went ahead with the deadline plan of moving their daughter back to Alicante.

According to her family, the neurorehabilitation treatment that their daughter is currently receiving at the medical facility is allowing her to get better quicker. “The doctors tell us that she has made progress with continuous evolution, she begins to babble and sends us kisses”, assured Marta’s mother, Maria.

Miguel Minguez stated that the decision over whether the patient remains in Valencia or gets moved to Alicante should be made only by the medical personnel. Her family objected to this and insisted she must stay in the private clinic. Marta, a resident of the Alicante municipality of Ibi, was originally hospitalised at the end of September last year. She consumed the protein drink after leaving a gym session believing it did not contain pistachio. Initially, she was admitted to the Virgen de los Lirios Hospital but after her family complained about the treatment, Marta was transferred to Valencia. The health authorities disagreed with the family and maintained that their patient had received “the treatment that she required”, while in Alcoi.

