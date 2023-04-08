By Anna Ellis • 08 April 2023 • 10:52

'10 kilometre Puerto de Almeria' race to be held on April 23. Image: 10km Puerto de Almeria

More than 300 runners have already signed up for this sporting and charity event.

The registration period ends on April 21. Registration can be made through the 10kmpuertodealmeria.com competition website.

Part of the proceeds will go to the charity Manos Unidas which is an organisation that fights against hunger and the causes that provoke it.

The race, organised by the Aqueatacamos sports club with the sponsorship of the Port Authority of Almeria, will start at 10.30.AM and finish at noon. Runners have a maximum time of one and a half hours to finish the race.

The start and finish line will be located at the Muelle de Levante of the Port of Almería, next to the offices of the Capitanía Marítima, with a parking area for participants and accompanying persons in front of the Port Authority building.

The bibs will be handed out to registered participants on the day of the race at the Muelle de Levante between 8.30.AM and 10.00.AM.

