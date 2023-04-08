A diet rich in zinc, calcium and iron for healthy nails

By Linda Hall • 08 April 2023 • 20:53
OYSTERS: Rich in zinc, good for the nails
Photo credit: Pixabay RitaE
Oysters – if you can manage them – are zinc-rich, but zinc is also plentiful in red meat and poultry. Other good sources are dairy products, beans, nuts, crab, lobster, and whole grains.
Turn to dairy products again for calcium, along with seafood, canned fish, dark, leafy green vegetables, calcium-fortified foods and figs, either fresh or dried.
For iron, choose eggs, poultry, shellfish, red meat and offal but vegetarians – and carnivores – will find plenty in nuts, pulses, peas, more of those dark leafy green vegetables and strawberries.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.