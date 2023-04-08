A diet rich in zinc, calcium and iron for healthy nails

By Linda Hall • 08 April 2023 • 20:53

OYSTERS: Rich in zinc, good for the nails Photo credit: Pixabay RitaE

WHITE spots on the fingernails could mean that your diet lacks sufficient zinc, calcium or iron.

Oysters – if you can manage them – are zinc-rich, but zinc is also plentiful in red meat and poultry. Other good sources are dairy products, beans, nuts, crab, lobster, and whole grains.

Turn to dairy products again for calcium, along with seafood, canned fish, dark, leafy green vegetables, calcium-fortified foods and figs, either fresh or dried.

For iron, choose eggs, poultry, shellfish, red meat and offal but vegetarians – and carnivores – will find plenty in nuts, pulses, peas, more of those dark leafy green vegetables and strawberries.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram