By Anna Ellis • 08 April 2023 • 8:50

Aspe’s advice on unwanted spam calls. Image: Ayuntamiento de Aspe

Are you receiving unwanted spam calls?

To avoid receiving advertising from entities or companies in Spain to which you have not given your express consent, you can register on the Robinson list. https://www.listarobinson.es/

If an entity or business wishes to send you personalised advertising and you have not given your express consent to do so, it is legally obliged to consult the Robinson List and, if you have registered, it will not be able to send you the advertising.

Anyone may register for the Robinson List service, voluntarily and free of charge. In the case of children under 14 years of age, parents or guardians must register on their behalf.

This service is protected by the General Data Protection Regulation (RGPD) and allows for quick and free registration with the aim of reducing the reception of commercial communications (calls, SMS, post and e-mail).

Two months after registration, if you continue to receive advertising, you can file a complaint with the Spanish Data Protection Agency.

