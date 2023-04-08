By Chris King • 08 April 2023 • 16:57

Top television comedian passes away aged 41 after being involved in a car accident

Comedian Gareth Richards tragically succumbed to the injuries he sustained in a terrible car accident.

It was revealed today, Saturday, April 8, that British television comedian Gareth Richards sadly succumbed to the injuries he sustained in a terrible car accident he was involved in last March 27. The 41-year-old was subsequently admitted to a hospital where he had been fighting for his life.

The sad news was announced by his wife Laura, who said: “It is with great sadness that I have to share that Gareth passed away on Friday 7th April (Good Friday) at 6:30pm. He was in a terrible car accident on Monday 27th March at 11:30pm and sustained serious brain injuries”.

“It was a miracle that he arrived at the hospital alive. Since then, the doctors and nurses have been incredible and have kept him in a stable and sedated condition”, she continued.

Laura added: “However, the latest scan revealed that the extent of the damage was so severe that they would have to remove all of the supportive medications and allow him to be at peace. The boys are bearing up well”.

Understandably, Laura explained that the grief of Gareth’s passing was “a lot to cope with”, but that she would release details of his funeral in due course.

Gareth previously formed a fantastic working relationship with the legendary 66-year-old comic Frank Skinner. Last Saturday 1, when he found out the news, the former Room 101 host broke down live on air during his Absolute Radio show while announcing that his great friend had been hospitalised in a bad condition.

Adding a link to a YouTube video, Ted Lasso star Lloyd Griffith tweeted: “This is heartbreaking. Gareth, you were the kindest man ever, and so so funny. I used to watch this over and over again when I first got into comedy. Rest in peace pal xx”. He also included a tweet from @MirthControlCo who paid tribute to Gareth.

Fellow comedian Rhys James also paid tribute: “I was a fan of Gareth Richards before I met him and was so thrilled by how lovely and hilarious he was offstage as well as on. A giant of joke writing. A pleasure to know and an honour to die on my arse alongside at some real stinker network gigs back in the day. RIP”.

