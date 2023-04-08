Business Roundup for the UK and Spain

By Linda Hall • 08 April 2023 • 16:41

IBERDROLA MOVE: Mexico's president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador with Ignacio Galan

Iberdrola comes out best IBERDROLA has sold 78 per cent of its Mexican business interests to one of the country’s publicly-owned companies for €5 billion.

The sale follows regulatory problems – and what were described as confrontations – with Mexico’s president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The move will also give the energy giant more financial clout and fits in with growth plans for networks and renewables in the United States and Europe.

It will improve debt ratios while strengthening the company’s financial positioning, the group’s Chief Financial Officer, Jose Sainz, said.

Real and unreal DEPARTMENT FOR WORK AND PENSIONS (DWP) statistics revealed that 8.8 million UK residents earned more than £1,000 (€1,143) a week during the year ending in March 2022.

In real terms the average household income after housing costs was a weekly £565 (€645) – approximately £29,500 (€33,722) a year – according to the DWP figures.

The department’s statistics also showed that median incomes were 1.2 per cent, or £7 (€8) a week lower in real terms than when these were at their peak in the 12 months ending in March 2020.

Outside view SPEAKING recently in Barcelona, Professor Paul De Grauwe from the London School of Economics said the EU was better off since Brexit.

Had the British remained, it would never have been possible to launch the Next Generation Funds introduced to offset the effects of the pandemic, De Grauwe told the Cercle d’Economia business forum.

“Let’s be realistic, the British would have been opposed to it,” he said.

“The reason they were in the EU wasn’t to strengthen it, but to weaken it from inside. That’s been their strategy for centuries.”

Losses for Saga

SAGA’S losses soared last year amid stiff competition and regulatory changes affecting its insurance division.

Losses for the firm, which offers insurance, holidays and cruises to the over-50s, shot up to £259.2 million (€296.5 million) for the year that ended in January 2023, compared to £23.5 million (€26.9 million) in January 2022.

During the first six months of 2022 Saga took a £269 million (€307.6 million) goodwill charge after insurance sales dropped in the wake of Financial Conduct Authority rules.

These were aimed “’price walking” where new customers pay less for the same services.

At the same time Kent-based Saga also reported returning to an underlying pre-tax profit of £21.5 milion (€24.6 million) owing to an upturn in overseas travel, which reduced losses in the firm’s cruise and travel divisions.

Moving out OKYO PHARMA has applied to delist from the London Stock Exchange.

The departure of the pharmaceutical company, which specialises in medication for ocular diseases, was seen in the City as another blow to London’s reputation as an international financial centre.

The decision was prompted by the expense of “negligible” trading on the main market, the ophthalmology drug developer told its investors.

Okyo also reassured shareholders that the move would not affect its American Okyo Pharma Depositary Shares, which trade on the New York-based Nasdaq exchange.

Seat near the top again CAR manufacturer Seat is reaping the benefits of an improved supply of chips.

The Spanish marque was particularly affected by the semiconductor shortage because the Volkswagen Group, to which it belongs had allocated chips to its most profitable firms.

SEAT has now seen registrations rise 52.1 per cent to 18,040 units during the first quarter of 2023, boosting it to second place behind Toyota with 20,749 registrations.

As a result Seat is once again jostling for a top position in the Spanish market after a grim 2022 when its domestic sales fell 30.2 per cent, after enjoying four years as Spain’s most-sold make.

Down to earth SIR RICHARD BRANSON’S Virgin Orbit filed for bankruptcy protection in the US after last-minute attempts to find funding for the struggling space firm came to nothing.

Its share price dropped 17 per cent to a new record low the same day, valuing the company at less than $60 million (€54.8 million), more than 95 per cent below its $3.5 billion (€3.2 billion) peak in January last year.

In January, when Virgin Orbit unsuccessfully attempted to launch the first-ever satellite from British soil, Branson’s LauncherOne rocket reached space but fell short of reaching its target orbit.

The mission was hailed as a milestone for UK space exploration and was intended to represent a leap forward in converting Britain into a world player, from manufacturing satellites to building rockets and creating spaceports.

Inditex exit MOSCOW has approved the sale of Inditex’s business operation in Russia to the Daher group, which owns the Dubai Mall shopping centre.

The Spanish fashion chain originally announced that the sale would affect 514 shops in Russia which had provided work for more than 9,000 employees nationwide.

Nevertheless, Inditex explained when presenting its 2022 results that only 245 shops would finally be affected by the sale, which was announced in October but still awaited the Russian government’s definitive agreement.

Inditex reported losses of €840 million on its Russia investment which totalled €1.02 billion, with the €183 million difference corresponding to the sale of its Russian shops in the recently-authorised operation.

According to an October 2022 report by the online specialist publication, Retail Detail, the Doher real estate group also owns the Inditex franchise rights in the Middle East and North Africa.

Unsought award MEMBERS of the consumer group FACUA chose CaixaBank as Spain’s Worst Company of the Year in 2022.

In the annual poll that was held between March 15 and 30 this year, 39 per cent of FACUA members put CaixaBank at the top of their list.

CaixaBank won the dubious honour on several counts, which included failing to return all the excess fee that was erroneously charged on mortgage agreements. Interest on loans was described as “usury”, commissions were condemned as “abusive” while the bank was also criticised for refusing to return sums lost to phishing and smishing scams.

Lack of energy THOUSANDS of small UK businesses said they risked bankruptcy now that the government’s energy support scheme has ended.

Companies prepare for huge increases as support for non-household power bills comes to a close and fixed rate deals terminate.

Their combined impact means that bills for many companies could soar by up to 133 per cent, according to Cornwall Insight, which provides energy market intelligence and analysis.

The hospitality industry, still recovering from the pandemic, could be particularly hard-hit, with one publican admitting that he might consider selling his pub to a developer who wants to convert the building into apartments.

