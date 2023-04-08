Cancer and heart disease vaccines ‘could be ready by 2030’ according to medical experts

By Chris King • 08 April 2023 • 18:32
Image of a scientist in a laboratory.
Credit: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock.com
According to Dr Paul Burton, the chief medical officer of the Moderna pharmaceutical company, within the next seven years, vaccines to treat serious medical conditions including cancer and heart disease could be produced.
The company of course developed one of the leading Covid jabs and is said to be busy working on developing ‘personalised’ vaccines to target different types of tumours, as reported by Sky News.
By 2030 there could be ‘highly effective’ treatments available explained Dr Burton and “many hundreds of thousands, if not millions of lives”, could potentially be saved he added.
Modern’s groundbreaking research could eventually offer protection against multiple respiratory infections. These include respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza, and Covid-19, all of which could be dealt with using just a single injection.
Similarly, mRNA therapies could be developed to deal with diseases that currently have no available treatment the expert pointed out. Moderna’s studies have shown ‘tremendous promise the doctor said. This work included research into infectious, cardiovascular, autoimmune and rare diseases, as well as cancer.
“I think we will have mRNA-based therapies for rare diseases that were previously undruggable, and I think 10 years from now, we will be approaching a world where you can truly identify the genetic cause of the disease and, with relative simplicity, go and edit that out and repair it using mRNA-based technology”, Dr Burton told The Guardian.
He continued: “I think what we have learned in recent months is that if you ever thought that mRNA was just for infectious diseases, or just for COVID, the evidence now is that that’s absolutely not the case.
“It can be applied to all sorts of disease areas; we are in cancer, infectious disease, cardiovascular disease, autoimmune diseases, rare disease. We have studies in all of those areas and they have all shown tremendous promise”, he revealed.
As the doctor pointed out, the extensive work carried out during the pandemic has led Moderna becoming: “good at making large amounts of vaccine very quickly”, since it scaled up its manufacturing process.
“Things that might have unspooled over the next decade or even 15 years, were compressed down into a year or a year and a half”, he explained. Such development of course required a large amount of investment he concluded.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
