Cancer and heart disease vaccines ‘could be ready by 2030’ according to medical experts

By Chris King • 08 April 2023 • 18:32

According to medical experts, vaccines for cancer, heart disease and other previously untreatable conditions ‘could be ready by 2030’.

According to Dr Paul Burton, the chief medical officer of the Moderna pharmaceutical company, within the next seven years, vaccines to treat serious medical conditions including cancer and heart disease could be produced.

The company of course developed one of the leading Covid jabs and is said to be busy working on developing ‘personalised’ vaccines to target different types of tumours, as reported by Sky News.

By 2030 there could be ‘highly effective’ treatments available explained Dr Burton and “many hundreds of thousands, if not millions of lives”, could potentially be saved he added.

Modern’s groundbreaking research could eventually offer protection against multiple respiratory infections. These include respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza, and Covid-19, all of which could be dealt with using just a single injection.

Similarly, mRNA therapies could be developed to deal with diseases that currently have no available treatment the expert pointed out. Moderna’s studies have shown ‘tremendous promise the doctor said. This work included research into infectious, cardiovascular, autoimmune and rare diseases, as well as cancer.

“I think we will have mRNA-based therapies for rare diseases that were previously undruggable, and I think 10 years from now, we will be approaching a world where you can truly identify the genetic cause of the disease and, with relative simplicity, go and edit that out and repair it using mRNA-based technology”, Dr Burton told The Guardian.