China sends warplanes towards Taiwan after controversial US visit

By John Ensor • 08 April 2023 • 11:58

Tensions between China and Taiwan after US visit. Credit: Tomasz Makowski/Shutterstock.com

FORTY-TWO Chinese warplanes and eight warships are headed toward Taiwan on Saturday April 8, according to NBC News.

These latest war drills are being cited as retaliation for Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California on Thursday.

McCarthy is one of the latest to hold talks in an international show of support for Taiwan in the face of growing aggression from Beijing, who claim that Taiwan is part of China’s territory.

Beijing also hit back yesterday, with a travel ban and financial sanctions against US groups and individuals with connections to the Taiwan president’s visit.

Today, the Chinese military commenced “combat readiness patrols” as a warning shot to the Taiwanese who wish to secure Taiwan’s independence.

Previous naval and military exercises fired missiles into the sea, which disrupted shipping and airline flights.

Following a civil war in 1949, Taiwan split with China. The Beijing government insist that the island must re-join China, by force if necessary.

Beijing also says that contact with foreign officials encourages Taiwanese independence, something they say would lead to war.

Referring to the Taiwan presidents meeting, a spokesperson for China’s People’s Liberation Army said, ‘This is a serious warning against the collusion and provocation between the “Taiwan independence” separatist forces and external forces.’

The “Joint Sword” exercises are a “necessary action to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Taiwanese military sources confirmed that missile defence systems were activated, and that Chinese aircraft were being tracked.

The Chinese government has stepped up efforts to intimidate the island by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby and firing missiles into the sea.

The United States has close informal and commercial ties with Taiwan, with Washington required by federal law to ensure the island of 22 million people has the means to defend itself.

Yesterday, Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for China’s Cabinet of Taiwan Affairs Office announced, ‘complete reunification of our country must be realized, and it can, without doubt, be realized.’

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.