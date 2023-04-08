DESPICABLE: Paramedic steals £60 from 94-year-old patient just minutes after she died

By John Ensor • 08 April 2023 • 14:46

A paramedic called to treat a critically ill 94-year-old woman was captured on camera stealing money shortly after she was pronounced dead, as reported by The Daily Mail, Saturday, April 8.

On June 29, 2022, following reports that an elderly woman had collapsed in her garden, four paramedics were called to help the woman at her home in Shrewsbury.

Despite their efforts, working for 20 desperate minutes, she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Moments after this, one of the paramedics, Mark Titley went back into the house to look for a ‘do not resuscitate’ form, heard Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Video evidence showed the paramedic, Titley, 58, approach a side table where some of the woman’s belongings were. He can be seen searching through a plastic box containing the woman’s private effects, before counting out the cash and stuffing £60 into his trouser pocket.

When he realised he’d been caught out on camera, he hastily put the money back. The jury heard that Titley looked around and spotted the camera before immediately putting it back in the box.

However, the deceased woman’s son later saw the footage and reported it to West Mercia Police. Giving evidence the son said he was ‘disgusted and sick to my stomach’ on reviewing it.

After Initially denying the allegation, saying he intended to ‘secure’ the cash and give it to family members, he later admitted theft and was given an 18-week suspended prison sentence.

Titley was ordered to pay £530 costs together with a £187 victim surcharge, and was ordered to do120 hours of unpaid work

Titley is no longer a serving paramedic. He retired from West Midlands Ambulance Service just days after the incident took place.

Nathan Hudson, Assistant chief ambulance officer, commented, ‘Our staff will be horrified one of their former colleagues would do something like this.

‘We hold a position of trust when we enter someone’s home and these sorts of actions rightly put a stain on all of our reputations which is deeply regrettable and makes it much harder for staff who are still working.

‘We are pleased that this was taken to court and dealt with by the criminal justice system.’

