Ex-first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon speaks out for the first time after hubby’s arrest

By John Ensor • 08 April 2023 • 17:47

Sturgeon faces the press. Credit: @scotgov

FOR the first time since the arrest of the Scottish Nationalist Party’s former Chief Executive, Peter Murrell; Nicola Sturgeon has decided to speak out.

As part of a police probe into the SNPs finances Ms Sturgeon’s husband was arrested and interviewed in what has been a traumatic week for the former first minister, writes The Scottish Sun, Saturday, April 8.

The home they share was sealed off while police searched for evidence, as was the SNP headquarters in Edinburgh.

Sturgeon’s successor, Humza Yousaf admitted it was a “difficult” time for the SNP.

Ms Sturgeon left the confines of her house today to confront the media.

‘First up,’ she said, ‘there is obviously nothing I can say about the ongoing investigation.

‘As much as there are things that I want to say, I am not able to do so other than to say that, as has been the case, there will continue to be full cooperation.

‘The last few days have been obviously difficult, quite traumatic at times, but I understand that is part of a process.

‘I also understand and I always accepted the scrutiny that comes on me as a public figure and I’ve never shied away from that hence why I’m standing here talking to you just now.

‘But I am also entitled to a little bit of privacy in my home and my neighbours are also entitled to a bit of privacy.

‘Over the years, as a result of living next door to me, they’ve been subjected to more than their fair share of disruption and inconvenience and that has particularly been the case over the past couple of days.

‘I really hope, and I know, that you will give some respect to that.

‘So that’s really all I’m able to say just now, other than I intend to get on with life and my job as you would expect me to.’

In 2017 the SNP raised nearly £500,000 from an online crowdfunding scheme, earmarked for a referendum campaign. Serious doubts were then raised about the money’s appropriation.

Former Chief Executive, Mr Murrell was arrested on Wednesday and was later released without charge.

First Minister Humza Yousaf admitted that the party’s finances had not been managed well, as he disassociate himself from Mr Murrell.

