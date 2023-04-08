By Anna Ellis • 08 April 2023 • 12:58

Figures released: Elche unemployed falls to 20,581 in March. Image: Elche City Council

The total number of unemployed in Elche decreased by 133 people in the month of March 2023 and stands at 20,581 people, which is the best figure in the entire historical series since 2008.

This figure represents a decrease in unemployment of 6.7 per cent compared to the same month last year, representing a year-on-year increase of 1,482 workers.

In the Comunitat Valenciana as a whole, there has been a decrease of 3,089 people in unemployment in March, according to data published by the Ministry of Labour and Social Economy, which represents a decrease of 0.9 per cent compared to the previous month.

The regional figure for the number of unemployed is the lowest for a month of March since 2008 and, moreover, in terms of Social Security enrolment, effective jobs created, it has increased by 19,224 people (+0.93 per cent).

Unemployment has decreased in all economic sectors, mainly agriculture and fishing (-1.50 per cent) and services (-1.49 per cent), although it has increased among those without previous employment (+3.48 per cent).

