By Anna Ellis • 08 April 2023 • 12:58
Figures released: Elche unemployed falls to 20,581 in March. Image: Elche City Council
This figure represents a decrease in unemployment of 6.7 per cent compared to the same month last year, representing a year-on-year increase of 1,482 workers.
In the Comunitat Valenciana as a whole, there has been a decrease of 3,089 people in unemployment in March, according to data published by the Ministry of Labour and Social Economy, which represents a decrease of 0.9 per cent compared to the previous month.
The regional figure for the number of unemployed is the lowest for a month of March since 2008 and, moreover, in terms of Social Security enrolment, effective jobs created, it has increased by 19,224 people (+0.93 per cent).
Unemployment has decreased in all economic sectors, mainly agriculture and fishing (-1.50 per cent) and services (-1.49 per cent), although it has increased among those without previous employment (+3.48 per cent).
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
