French fugitive arrested in Malaga city of Marbella after presenting a fake identity to police officers

By Chris King • 08 April 2023 • 0:54

Image of Marbella Local Police vehicles. Credit: Marbella Policia Local

After presenting a fake identity card to Marbella Local Police officers, a French fugitive was arrested in the Costa del Sol city.

As reported in a statement from Marbella Local Police, a 35-year-old male arrested in the Costa del Sol city accused of an alleged crime of documentary falsification, turned out to be wanted by the judicial authorities in France.

At the time of his detention, the detainee presented a fake Belgian identity card. A further search into his true identity quickly revealed that there was a search and arrest warrant in force against him for extradition to France. He was wanted in connection with suspected crimes against property, public order and state security, illicit trafficking, and drug crimes.

The incident occurred at the end of last March when a Local Police patrol that was monitoring traffic and providing security work on Calle Ramón Gómez de la Serna identified an individual displaying a suspicious manner, according to malagahoy.es.

In a similar event, a fugitive wanted by the Polish authorities was also arrested in Marbella last month. He was accused of organising and running a criminal group in Poland that allegedly engaged in tax and criminal offences and was considered to be one of the most important white-collar criminals in the country.

The detainee, who was extremely vigilant in observing his surroundings as a security measure, was charged with offences against public order, forgery of documents, money laundering, tax offences and membership of a criminal organisation.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.