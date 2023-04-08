Germany lifts all remaining anti-coronavirus measures

By Chris King • 08 April 2023 • 16:28

Man carrying a face mask. Image: Pexels - Anna Shvets

All remaining coronavirus restrictions in Germany have been lifted by the government.

Coronavirus measures have finally been lifted today, Saturday, April 8, in Germany’s last federal state. As of April 8, there is no longer a requirement to wear masks nationwide, but, restrictions such as masks can still be imposed by the administration of health facilities if they deem them necessary, as reported by Bild.

Today’s news was welcomed by Marco Buschmann, the 45-year-old German Justice Minister. “The Corona measures massively interfered with everyday life and people’s basic rights”, he told the news outlet. “After the long period of restrictions in everyday life for people in Germany, freedom is now the rule again”.

Now that the country has managed to successfully cope with the epidemic, the minister advocated the annulment of amendments to the Infection Protection Act that allowed restrictions on rights and freedoms in connection with the epidemiological situation.

However, the 60-year-old constitutional expert Volker Boehme-Neßler disagreed: “As long as Paragraph 28a is still in the law, it lurks menacingly in the background”. The regulation is the basis for all restrictions he pointed out: “including the tough lockdown measures”.

“We need exactly the freedom that we had before Corona. The lockdown paragraph was written into law for the corona pandemic – the pandemic is now over, so the paragraph must also be deleted again”, demanded Boehme-Neßler.

“Because this potential restriction of freedom is also a restriction. The Basic Law does not allow any restrictions for dangers that might arise”, the expert added.

As early as autumn 2021, a “fundamental revision of the Infection Protection Act”, was requested in relation to the traffic light system that had been employed.

This is a project that Justice Minister Buschmann emphasized again. He said to Welt am Sonntag, which reported in advance: “Right now that we are finally out of crisis mode, I am advocating that we as the federal government, with a cool head and scientific expertise, pass the Infection Protection Act again in this election period view”. It is unclear whether the lockdown paragraph will then also be removed from the law.

