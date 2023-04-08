Headache for The Crown as Iron Lady says she’s not for turning

By John Ensor • 08 April 2023 • 9:33

Netflix hit, The Crown. Credit: ArtMediaWorxShutterstock.com

PRODUCERS of the highly acclaimed and controversial Netflix series The Crown have not succeeded in getting US actress Gillian Anderson to reprise her role as PM Margaret Thatcher, writes to The Sun, Saturday April 8.

Gillian Anderson, 54, was praised for her portrayal of ‘Iron Lady’ Margaret Thatcher, winning an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her part in series four.

Anderson’s no-show has created a headache for Crown producers to re-write the script after it was planned for Maggie to return in an episode about the golden wedding anniversary of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip.

The highly anticipated sixth series has already come under fire as to how it will handle the death of Princess Diana on August 31, 1997.

A spokesperson for the show said, ‘Gillian’s portrayal of Thatcher was met with global critical acclaim and she was a huge asset to The Crown.

‘It had been hoped she would be able to make an appearance in scenes around the golden wedding but sadly that has not been the case due to scheduling issues.

‘As ever with the series, clever scripting will mean viewers will be none the wiser.

‘But it’s been another blow for producers in what’s already been a fairly dogged production.”

The exact diary clash behind Gillian’s decision is not known.

In February, when filming was taking place, the actress was involved in charity work for War Child, an organisation that gives support to children in war zones, focusing on the conflict in Ukraine, although this was not cited as the reason for the schedule clash.

The Crown is one of Netflix’s biggest shows, beginning in 2016 the show depicts events during the reign of Queen Elizabeth and has been viewed on 73 million accounts all over the world.

Originally scheduled for five series, a final sixth series was added due to popular demand.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.