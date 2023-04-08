By Anna Ellis • 08 April 2023 • 10:35
Nearly £50 million boost for safer roads across England. Image: Viappy / Shutterstock.com
Drivers, passengers and cyclists across England will benefit from a £47.5 million injection into enhancing the safety of some of the most high-risk roads in England, the Department for Transport has confirmed.
Through the third round of the Safer Roads Fund, 27 new schemes will be delivered, benefiting road users around the country by driving forward safety improvements such as: re-designing junctions and improving signage and road markings.
The programme will reduce the risk of collisions which will in turn reduce congestion, journey times and emissions.
As part of the fund, the government is continuing to deliver a wide range of improvements across all roads, while working with local authorities and safety groups.
To date, £100 million has been provided through the programme to improve the 50 most dangerous roads in England, the majority of which are rural roads.
Some of the improvements already made include improved signage, safer pedestrian crossings and better-designed junctions.
Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “Britain’s roads are some of the safest in the world, but we are always looking at ways to help keep drivers and all road users safe.”
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
