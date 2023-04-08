By Anna Ellis • 08 April 2023 • 11:56

New retractable cover for the Ego outdoor pool will allow year-round use. Image: Almeria City Council

Swimmers will be encouraged to use the Ego outdoor pool all year round now it has completed the installation of the new retractable cover.

The mayoress, Maria del Mar Vazquez, confirmed: “Around 11,000 people from Almeria have access to Ego’s facilities, where, on average, more than 2,000 people pass through every day.

Its manager has indicated that “one of our main objectives is to make our customers more comfortable and this new roof, the largest in Spain, will allow them to enjoy more space”.

The Manager of Ego, Francis Miras add: “With the demand for courses, this pool will allow us to double the number of training sessions.”

“The installation of the mobile marsh gives us versatility so that it is not just a 50-metre pool, we have three 25-metre pools and one 50-metre pool”.

Miras also emphasised: “With the largest indoor pool in Spain, we are seeking to consolidate the Almeria Sports Destination.

“We believe in this initiative and we will do our bit, we have a quality facility so that clubs from northern Europe can swim here”.

