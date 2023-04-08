Say Goodbye to Helium (HNT) and Dogecoin (DOGE), revolutionise your Crypto experience with Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

By Guest Writer • 08 April 2023 • 10:00

The cryptocurrency world is constantly evolving, with new projects and tokens emerging every day. While some of them have shown promise, others have struggled to meet expectations, leading to frustration for investors.

Two such tokens that have been making headlines recently are Helium (HNT) and Dogecoin (DOGE), both of which have faced varying price performance and struggles in recent times. However, there is a new player in town that is poised to revolutionise the crypto world – Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), a decentralised investment platform that is forecasted for more than 6000% returns.

In this article, we will discuss why Orbeon Protocol is the best choice over Helium (HNT) and Dogecoin (DOGE).

Helium’s (HNT) Decentralised IoT Network Faces Frustration and Disillusioned Investors

Helium (HNT) was introduced to solve the problem of providing a decentralised wireless network for IoT devices. Helium (HNT) has shown potential in the past, as it has partnerships with significant companies such as Nestle, Lime, and RAK Wireless.

However, the current state of the Helium (HNT) network has left many investors feeling uncertain. The significant drop in Helium (HNT) token price, coupled with network congestion and delays, has led to frustration among users.

Presently, Helium (HNT) is valued at $1.36 per token, a significant drop of 97.53% from its all-time high of $55.22.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Struggles to maintain momentum amidst price drops and uncertainty about its future development plan

On the other hand, Dogecoin (DOGE) was initially created as a meme coin but gained widespread popularity due to its endorsements by high-profile individuals such as Elon Musk.

However, Dogecoin (DOGE) has also faced significant price drops in recent times, leaving investors with a bitter taste in their mouths. Furthermore, the lack of a clear roadmap and development plan has left many wondering about its long-term viability.

Some experts argue that Dogecoin (DOGE) is too reliant on hype and social media attention and that it lacks the fundamental technology and infrastructure needed to support long-term growth. As of now, Dogecoin (DOGE) is priced at $0.0729 per coin, which is a significant drop of 90.15% from its all-time high of $0.74.

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) disrupts traditional funding methods with NFTs, offering low-cost investment options and unique benefits for Token Holders

In contrast to Helium (HNT) and Dogecoin (DOGE), Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a blockchain-based network that facilitates decentralised crowdfunding for startups, by creating NFTs against the equity of emerging businesses. This innovative platform helps startups raise capital by minting NFTs backed by their equity as a vehicle for fundraising.

These NFTs can be purchased by investors for as low as $1, making it accessible to investors of all levels.

Additionally, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) only considers real-world promising companies for listing, ensuring that investors are investing in legitimate and potentially profitable businesses.

ORBN tokens offer several benefits to its users. ORBN token holders can earn exclusive benefits and passive income by staking their tokens, and the protocol’s governance is in the hands of the token holders, as well as offering transaction discounts and more for holders.

The potential for growth with Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is significant. During its now-concluded presale run, ORBN tokens have experienced tremendous growth of over 2700%, increasing from $0.004 to $0.1125, which has culminated in a Uniswap listing and projections the token will rise by a further 6000%.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while Helium (HNT) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have had their share of struggles and price drops, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) offers a promising alternative.

With its focus on creating an inclusive and accessible platform for investors and businesses to interact and grow together while providing a range of benefits to the community, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is poised to revolutionise the crypto world.

Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol

Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/

Uniswap: https://app.uniswap.org/#/swap

Telegram: https://t.me/OrbeonProtocol

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OrbeonProtocol