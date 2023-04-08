Terrified Putin now prepares for Crimean D-DAY

By John Ensor • 08 April 2023 • 16:26

Kerch Bridge, Crimea Credit: Antoshka R/Shutterstock.com

A worried Vladimir Putin has ordered the reinforcement of beaches and access points in an effort to protect Crimea, which he annexed from Ukraine in 2016.

Putin is now genuinely fearful that he risks losing the Crimean Peninsula, hence the massive scale of new defences evidenced by satellite images, designed to stop a sea or land invasion, according to The Daily Mail, Saturday, April 8.

The occupying Russian army have installed dragon’s teeth tank traps, and defensive artillery positions have been established intended to stop any Ukrainian attempt to reunite with their former territory.

The region traditionally has a huge lucrative tourism industry, something which Putin has realised he must forget about in order to secure it against a possible Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Crimea’s northern coastlines are amongst the most heavily defended, a sure sign that Russian military commanders see the peninsula as high risk.

Ukraine said it might consider negotiations with Russia on Crimea earlier this week but only if it advances to the borders of the peninsula.

The loss of Crimea would be devastating for Putin, which along with its annexation and the re-opened Kerch bridge, he sees as one of his greatest achievements.

The chairman of the Russian parliament’s international affairs, Leonid Slutsky commented, ‘The status of Crimea is not subject to discussion at all.

‘It’s an issue that has been decided following the 2014 referendum and has been enshrined in the Russian constitution. The peninsula is forever an inseparable part of Russia.’

Kyiv has ‘neither the strength nor resources’ to grab back Crimea he claimed.

Despite official calls to make patriotic holiday bookings this summer, people are understandably staying well away. Some Ukrainian sources have claimed that certain beaches have been mined, signalling an economic debacle for its once burgeoning vacation industry.

Putin’s war has left hoteliers demanding state bailouts as compensation for the loss of bookings, which are 80 per cent down on last year, which, in turn, were 30 per cent below pre-invasion levels.

