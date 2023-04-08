Tragedy in A Coruña as man dies after being hit by a train

By Chris King • 08 April 2023 • 3:09

Image of a Renfe train. Credit: Kiev.Victor/Shutterstock.com

A man died after being hit by a train on the line between the cities of Hercules and Ferrol in A Coruña.

In a tragic incident in A Coruña on Friday, April 7, a person died after being hit by a train which was travelling between the Galician cities of Hercules and Ferrol. There were 15 passengers on board the train at the time of the accident but none of them suffered injuries.

Se encuentra interceptada la circulación de la línea A Coruña – Ferrol, por el accidente de una persona en punto no autorizado de paso entre A Coruña – O Burgo-Santiago. — INFOAdif (@InfoAdif) April 7, 2023

The train company’s security personnel informed the 112 emergency switchboards at around 7am that an accident had happened in the Las Jubias area on the rail route between A Coruña and Ferrol. Subsequently, health professionals from the Galician Health Emergencies 061 confirmed his death at the scene.

In order to carry out the pertinent investigations, the collaboration of officers from the Local and National Police was requested by 112. A Coruña Fire Brigade was also dispatched in case their intervention was necessary, as reported by 20minutos.es.

Rail traffic on the route was suspended while the work of the emergency and security teams was carried out. As reported by the Renfe security centre (ADIF), as of 9:30am, normal circulation was resumed. While the railway line was closed, passengers from the affected train were given alternative transport and continued to their destination by road.

Establecido plan de transporte alternativo por carretera. — INFOAdif (@InfoAdif) April 7, 2023

