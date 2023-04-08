US Masters suspended in Augusta, Georgia as tree falls into crowd of fans

By John Ensor • 08 April 2023 • 8:31

A ONE-HUNDRED-FOOT tree fell into crowds gathered for the second round of the US Masters Golf tournament yesterday, leading play to be stopped for a second time on Friday April 7, writes The Sun.

There were unbelievable scenes at one of golf’s biggest tournaments yesterday as TV coverage showed Sergio Garcia on the fifteenth green, while engrossed fans watched.

Although it was not initially obvious what was going on, TV coverage showed nervous spectators moving away as they heard huge cracking noises, before fleeing for their safety.

The problem then became obvious as moments later a huge pine tree could be seen falling onto the course, next to the seventeenth tee.

A total of three trees fell altogether, and according to the organisers, no one was seriously injured.

Garcia commented, ‘It sounded like a grandstand blew over, super loud.

‘Two trees fell down from the roots and took another one on the way down. People scattered around them but there was one woman that the trees fell around her and somehow she didn’t get hurt. Thank God.’

Spectator, Deshey Thomas said, ‘Pinecones were hitting us in the back, we turned around and looked up and heard a huge cracking noise and the tree basically crushed 10 chairs that were sitting there. Luckily we got everyone out of there. We were blessed.’

Another fan said, ‘I was sitting, looking, waiting for the next group to come up to the tee and it fell maybe 8-10 chairs to our left. I stood up and screamed and thought, “Is it going to fall on me?” It fell to the left of us and it was so scary. If the wind had been blowing a slightly different direction, we might have got hit.’

Officials of the tournament later issued a statement on Twitter:

‘Augusta National Golf Club can confirm that no injuries were reported from three trees that were blown over to the left of the No. 17 tee due to wind.’

The second round will be completed on Saturday morning April 8, with 39 players out of the 86-strong field forced to return

