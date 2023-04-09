By Chris King • 09 April 2023 • 20:31

Image of a National Police vehicle. Credit: Policia Nacional.

At least 90 people are thought to have been defrauded out of as much as €1m by a criminal network operating a ‘love scam’ in Malaga.

As reported in a statement from the National Police this Sunday, April 9, 18 members of a criminal organisation have been arrested in Malaga. They are suspected of defrauding up to €1 million out of 90 victims while operating a ‘love scam’.

According to the force, the network was allegedly dedicated to committing scams, falsifying documents, and laundering the money obtained from these criminal offences.

They are said to have used false identities and dedicated themselves to gaining the trust of the victims ‘using all kinds of tricks’. Some of those scammed were even tricked into falling in love with false profiles online, where the members impersonated maybe an airplane pilot or a wealthy person.

Once their scheme succeeded, they tricked the victims by sending a supposed gift that they claimed had been held up at customs or by a supposed transport company. In order to release it they needed to pay large sums of money.

The gang members even made threats if payment was not made, which created ‘an insurmountable fear” in the victims. Most of them inevitably agreed to pay ‘disproportionate’ amounts of money, according to the police.

An investigation was launched at the beginning of the year, following a complaint for a fraud offence filed in the Madrid municipality of Móstoles. The police quickly determined though that the perpetrators were linked to a bank account opened in the city of Málaga.

From there, officers from the Malaga East District Police Station took charge of the investigations. They subsequently located a large number of victims, who were spread throughout the national territory.

A total of 13 searches were conducted in the homes and establishments of those investigated. During this activity, the officers seized electronic devices, mobile phones, €36,000 in cash, and numerous documents, including false passports.

The 18 members of the network were arrested as the alleged perpetrators of crimes against property and document forgery. As a result of the operation to combat cybercrime, 60 of the 90 scams investigated have already been clarified.

