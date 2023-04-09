A record annual profit for the clothing and homeware retailer Next

By Linda Hall • 09 April 2023 • 20:12

NEXT: Retailer’s profits rose by 5.7 per cent Photo credit: nextplc.co.uk

REPORTING a record annual profit of £870 million (€994.65 million, Next announced that it expected to raise prices more slowly as inflation eased.

The company’s profits rose by 5.7 per cent in the year that ended on 31 January, while its total sales from trading of £5.1 billion (€5.8 billion) were 8.4 per cent up on the previous year.

The clothing and homeware retailer also warned that 2023 would be “very challenging” as its customers coped with the cost of living crisis.

In consequence Next said that sales were predicted to fall by 1.5 per cent, while it foresaw that profits would drop also back.

Retailers and consumers have had to contend with rocketing prices as the world – and the economy – emerged from the coronavirus pandemic and had to cope with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Some of these problems have eased, Next said. Shipping costs had fallen and there has been an improvement in how much the company paid for goods from factories, which helped to lower prices in shops.

Next is now preparing for a 7 per cent price inflation over the spring and summer months, falling to 3 per cent for the autumn and winter instead of the predicted 8 and 6 per cent.

“Virtually every element of the supply chain looks more benign,” said Next’s chief executive Simon Wolfson.

“We hope this is symptomatic of the wider economy and that we will see inflation pressures ease.”

Next overtook its profits prediction for the year by £10 million (€11.3 million), assisted by better-than-expected sales of more profitable goods and a strong performance in the after-Christmas sales.

Wolfson nevertheless pointed out that cost inflation during the coming year would affect customer spending and stressed that predicting the size of the hit would not be easy.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram