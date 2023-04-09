By Chris King • 09 April 2023 • 21:15

At least eight people trapped under rubble after huge explosion destroys two buildings in Marseilles, France

A huge explosion caused two buildings to collapse in the French port city of Marseille with at least eight people thought to be trapped under the rubble.

At least eight people are believed to be still trapped under the rubble of two buildings that collapsed as the result of a huge explosion in the French port city of Marseille. The blast occurred on Rue de Tivoli in the early hours of today, Sunday, April 9, according to Reuters.

Emergency teams were deployed to the scene where they battled to extinguish the flames. Specialised police units using sniffer dogs were also drafted in to assist with the search.

🔴 Les images des secouristes fouillant les décombres du bâtiment soufflé par l'explosion probablement de gaz à Marseille. Nous sommes de tout cœur avec les victimes et leurs familles 🙏#Marseille #explosion #secours #solidarité #RIP #Tivoli #Victimes pic.twitter.com/j4tvQigq3N — Lazare (@Lazare2423) April 9, 2023

Video footage posted on social media shows the remains of the total destruction of the buildings that took place, with mountains of rubble heaped up on the street. A third adjoining property also partially collapsed according to local officials.

Dominique Laurens, the Marseille prosecutor told the press that the cause of the explosion had still not been confirmed. She added that the subsequent fire that broke out underneath the rubble as a result of the blast had further complicated any rescue attempts.

