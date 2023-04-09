By Chris King • 09 April 2023 • 1:51

Christiana Mall in Delaware closed due to active shooter situation with shots fired

An active shooter situation with shots fired has resulted in the closure of the Christiana Mall in Delaware.

As reported by Delaware State Police, the Christiana Mall in Delaware has been closed down this evening, Saturday, April 8. The force received reports of shots fired at the shopping centre and subsequently requested the building located at 132 Christiana Mall in Newark, to be evacuated.

Unconfirmed online reports suggest that three people have been shot and injured but this has not been confirmed by the law enforcement authorities.

A statement released by the force read: “Delaware State Police are currently conducting a criminal investigation at the Christiana Mall. As a result, there is an increased police presence in the area and the mall is currently closed”

It continued: “This investigation is in its early stages and is active and ongoing. Additional information will be released once it becomes available. Please avoid the area”.

The mall will remain closed for the rest of the night while a criminal investigation is conducted. There have been no reports of anybody being injured by gunfire. A heavy police presence is reported around the mall and members of the public have been advised to stay clear of the area, according to nbcphiladelphia.com.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

