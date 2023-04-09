By Imran Khan • 09 April 2023 • 14:59

DGT: Can drivers in Spain face fines for carrying an air freshener in their cars? Image: Mazwanj Shutterstock.com

DGT in Spain can fine you for carrying objects on the rear-view mirror if they restrict the driver’s view including large air fresheners

There are several ways that the DGT (Directorate General of Traffic) in Spain can fine drivers.

This could include driving under the influence of alcohol, incorrect use of seat belts, or even driving a car with an expired MOT, which can all result in hefty fines.

However, there are some other reasons that could also result in the drivers getting fined, which they might not be aware of, including hanging an air freshener from the rear-view mirror.

People often hang several things on their rear-view mirrors, including ornaments, key rings, crucifixes, rosaries, cuddly toys, and, of course, also air fresheners, which is a common practice and is completely legal.

But article 19 of the DGT regulations prohibits driving a car, in case the driver’s visibility is obstructed.

As per the DGT, cited by 20 Minutes, “In many cases, these decorations and air fresheners are so bulky that they endanger visibility”.

“The same is also true of those carried at the rear as they can, in the same way, be unsafe by obstructing vision”.

The DGT can also fine drivers for putting stickers or other elements that do not allow optimal visibility.

If the authorities interpret that the car´s glass surface is not sufficiently clear, or that the air freshener occupies a large part of the view through the window or the rear-view mirror, the driver can face a fine of up to €200.

Other reasons that could result in drivers facing a fine of up to €200 include placing luggage in a way that restricts mobility or hinders vision.

As per the DGT, if the piece of luggage falls on the road because it was not properly fastened, the driver would be fined €500 and will lose four points from their licence.

