By Chris King • 09 April 2023 • 22:06

Image of Guardia Civil raid. Credit: Guardia Civil

One arrest was made and 40 people have been placed under investigation after the Guardia Civil detected the presence of 50 fake driving licences in several provinces across Spain.

 

As reported in a statement from the Guardia Civil this Sunday, April 9, the force detected the presence of more than 50 fake driving licences in several provinces. As a result, one person has been arrested in Madrid and 40 people are under investigation for the falsification of these licences.

The network smashed by ‘Operation Muzawara’ used fake driving licences from Morocco. These were apparently subsequently exchanged for Spanish licences.

The Guardia Civil carried out a search at the detainee’s home in Madrid, from where the different driving licences were detected to have been distributed to different parts of Spain. Numerous documents, cash, mobile devices and driving licences linked to the investigations were confiscated by the police during the search.

Further arrests are not ruled out said the force and the operation remains active. It was been carried out by the Traffic Investigation and Analysis Group (GIAT) of the Traffic Sectors of the Guardia Civil of Asturias and Navarre, together with personnel from the Central Investigation and Analysis Group.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com

