By Chris King • 09 April 2023 • 22:06

Image of Guardia Civil raid. Credit: Guardia Civil

One arrest was made and 40 people have been placed under investigation after the Guardia Civil detected the presence of 50 fake driving licences in several provinces across Spain.

As reported in a statement from the Guardia Civil this Sunday, April 9, the force detected the presence of more than 50 fake driving licences in several provinces. As a result, one person has been arrested in Madrid and 40 people are under investigation for the falsification of these licences.

The network smashed by ‘Operation Muzawara’ used fake driving licences from Morocco. These were apparently subsequently exchanged for Spanish licences.

The Guardia Civil carried out a search at the detainee’s home in Madrid, from where the different driving licences were detected to have been distributed to different parts of Spain. Numerous documents, cash, mobile devices and driving licences linked to the investigations were confiscated by the police during the search.

Further arrests are not ruled out said the force and the operation remains active. It was been carried out by the Traffic Investigation and Analysis Group (GIAT) of the Traffic Sectors of the Guardia Civil of Asturias and Navarre, together with personnel from the Central Investigation and Analysis Group.

Detectados más de 50 permisos de conducir falsos en varias provincias. Los 40 investigados por falsedad documental utilizaban permisos de conducir falsificados de Marruecos, para canjearlos por el permiso de conducir españolhttps://t.co/sEoYLuA5AX pic.twitter.com/ldrQgo8GzP — Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) April 9, 2023

