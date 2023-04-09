Homeowner tragically killed by police as they entered wrong house after report of domestic violence  

By Imran Khan • 09 April 2023 • 11:08

Police in the U.S. state of New Mexico killed a homeowner after they landed up at the wrong address following a report of domestic abuse

This statement was released by the New Mexico state authorities, who said, “Officers with the Farmington police department of north-western New Mexico shot and killed a homeowner when they showed up at the wrong address in response to a domestic violence call this week”, as per the Guardian.

Official reports state that the incident took place at about 11.30 pm on Wednesday, April 5, and further details regarding the case were released in the following days.

“Three officers involved were on paid administrative leave pending a review of the case”, said the statement..

It added, “The officers were not immediately identified, and it wasn’t clear what administrative action could be taken”.

The details of the incident were revealed after the video footage from the officers was reviewed.

The footage filmed by the camera worn by the state police officers showed that the homeowner opened the screen door with a handgun.

Police then “retreated and fired” at the man, who was later identified as Robert Dotson.

Not aware of who was on the door, Dotson´s wife returned fire at the door, as the police again shot rounds.

Officials said that the woman then put her gun down after she realised that it was the police.

“What I will tell you as the chief is that this is an extremely traumatic event and that I am just heartbroken by the circumstances surrounding this”, said Steve Hebbe, Farmington’s police chief, as he called it a dark day for the police force.

He added, “This ending is just unbelievably tragic. I am extremely sorry that we are in this position”.

Dotson was pronounced dead at the scene and further investigations are now being conducted in the case.

