Investors Eye Collateral Network (COLT) presale amidst Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) price stagnation

By Guest Writer • 09 April 2023 • 10:00

Collateral Network (COLT), an innovative platform that allows you to unlock the value of your physical assets and access funds by using them as collateral, is currently in its presale phase. The Challenger lender’s current price is $0.01 and is set to rise $0.014.

With Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) prices experiencing stagnation, investors are eyeing the potential of Collateral Network (COLT) to transform the fortunes of their portfolios.

Collateral Network (COLT)

Collateral Network (COLT) is an innovative decentralised crowd-lending platform that provides users with the ability to secure loans by using their physical assets as collateral. The main USP of Collateral Network (COLT) is the tokenisation of the loan collateral into NFTs.

These NFTs are fractionalised, meaning that each loan on Collateral Network (COLT) can be granted by multiple lenders. As such, Collateral Network (COLT) is opening up the loan market to a much larger pool of participants than ever before.

Collateral Network (COLT) uses smart contracts to facilitate peer-to-peer crowd-lending. Plus, the metadata of each NFT holds the loan terms and conditions, allowing a transparent and secure loan process on Collateral Network (COLT).

COLT is the utility token for Collateral Network (COLT) and serves multiple functions within the platform, such as for staking, governance, and rewards. In addition to this, holders of COLT tokens will be able to access preferential loan terms on Collateral Network (COLT).

The best part of Collateral Network (COLT) is that COLT, which is in its presale phase, is available at the price of $0.01. Experts predict an increase of 35x once the token is listed in major exchanges. And given the state of the wider crypto market, it is the perfect time to take advantage of this opportunity.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Do you need an introduction to Bitcoin (BTC)? As the most renowned and valuable cryptocurrency globally, Bitcoin (BTC) holds a staggering market capitalization of over $400 billion.

Lately, Bitcoin (BTC) has experienced an astonishing surge, with Bitcoin (BTC) prices soaring above $29,000 per coin for the first time since 2022. This impressive growth is due to Bitcoin (BTC) acting as a hedge against the current bank runs and market volatility.

Despite this, Bitcoin (BTC) has recently encountered a price correction, with values dropping below $27,000 per coin. While Bitcoin (BTC) is holding steady above support levels, some Bitcoin (BTC) holders are growing impatient, leading to Collateral Network (COLT)’s presale being viewed as an attractive investment opportunity.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) is the second most valuable cryptocurrency globally, with a total market capitalisation of over $200 billion. As the base currency for decentralised applications, Ethereum (ETH) has been embraced by developers looking to build innovative projects on blockchain technology.

2023 has seen Ethereum (ETH) experience a steady increase in price, with values jumping from $1,170 to over $1,850 in just two months. However, Ethereum (ETH) is struggling to sustain prices above the $1,800 level.

Ethereum (ETH) seems to be gearing up for another bull run, but the current stagnation has led many Ethereum (ETH) holders to look for other investment vehicles. Plus, some Ethereum (ETH) holders are concerned with how high Ethereum (ETH) can really go. With such a high market cap, gains on Ethereum (ETH) may not be as impressive as those achievable through other projects.

Find out more about the Collateral Network presale here:

Website: https://www.collateralnetwork.io/

Presale: https://app.collateralnetwork.io/register

Telegram: https://t.me/collateralnwk

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Collateralnwk

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido