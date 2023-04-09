By Imran Khan • 09 April 2023 • 17:42

Man stabbed in broad daylight by GANG in UK as families along with children enjoy Easter weekend at nearby park Image: Stephen Barnes Shutterstock.com

Police in the UK said a man in his 20s was found with wounds on his face and leg after he was stabbed by a gang in Liverpool.

A man has sustained injuries to his face and leg after he was stabbed by a gang in broad daylight, close to a park where families along with children were enjoying the sun during Easter weekend.

According to police reports, cited by the Liverpool Echo, officials were called to Priory Road in Anfield, Liverpool, on Saturday, April 8, at about 4.20 pm after the stabbing was reported.

The man was later found with injuries and the emergency services rushed him to the hospital.

Police said that a group of men suspected of stabbing the man in his 20s fled through Anfield Cemetery after attacking him.

Following the attack, a cordon was set up at one of the entrances of Stanley Park, the entrance of the cemetery, and the railing surrounding the cemetery.

Several police officers were reported on the scene of the crime, accompanied by forensics.

The incident took place during a time when families along with children were inside Stanley Park during the Easter weekend.

“Enquiries are in the very early stages to establish what has taken place. Priory Road would have been busy at the time of this incident, and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at around 4.20 pm onwards and saw what happened to please contact us”, said a statement by Chief Inspector Phil Cowin.

He also stated that “I would also ask people who were in the area to check dashcam or CCTV footage just in case they may have captured something which may be vital to the case. Reducing knife crime in Merseyside is a priority all year round.

“Our officers are committed to removing anyone who stores, carries and uses weapons through proactive use of stop and search powers, open land searches, warrants and education work alongside partners”, he added.

Cowin concluded, “We continue to seek out those involved in knife crime, enticing young and vulnerable people to carry weapons or involved in gangs”.

