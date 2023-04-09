Massive American music legend to perform at King Charles’ Coronation concert

By Chris King • 09 April 2023 • 16:22

Image of King Charles. Credit: Frederic Legrand - COMEO/Shutterstock.com

American singing legend Bette Midler is reportedly being lined up to perform at King Charles’ Coronation concert in May.

The American singing and acting legend Bette Midler is reportedly being lined up to make an appearance at King Charles’ Coronation concert on Sunday, May 7. According to an exclusive in The Sun, the 77-year-old star will allegedly fly to Britain to perform for the new monarch at Windsor Castle.

She will join a lineup of top acts brought together by the organisers, including Take That and Lionel Richie. It has proved a daunting task to acquire some of music’s biggest names for the free show. The Spice Girls, Ed Sheeran, Sir Elton John, Robbie Williams, Adele, and Harry Styles have all reportedly turned down the opportunity for various reasons.

‘Although booking performers hasn’t been easy, due to busy schedules and the last-minute nature of the gig, bosses are quietly confident that a very special event is coming together’, a source told the news outlet.

‘Landing a Hollywood star like Bette is a real coup and she will add real old-school glamour to the line-up. Bette is delighted to be taking part, she thinks it’s an honour. Organisers are pulling out all the stops to give people a real spectacle, there’ll be something for everyone’, they added.

When it comes to performing in front of the Royal Family, Bette is no stranger. The icon appeared in 2009 and again in 2014 at the Royal Variety Performance.

‘When I was a kid I used to go to the public library I remember I was looking in the magazine and I saw a picture of a beautiful young girl kneeling down and getting a crown’, she recalled about meeting the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Bette added: ‘These black and white pictures made a big impression on me, I never recovered from it. I’ve been a fan of hers for years. I was nervous’.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.